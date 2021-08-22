Analysts Expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to Post $0.35 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Park-Ohio posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.78). Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 4.30%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PKOH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Park-Ohio from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Park-Ohio from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH opened at $23.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $302.88 million, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Park-Ohio has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $41.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $202,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKOH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 50.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

