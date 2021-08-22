Analysts Expect Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pilgrim’s Pride’s earnings. Pilgrim’s Pride reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pilgrim’s Pride.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 18.53%.

PPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

PPC opened at $27.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -209.29, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.14. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

