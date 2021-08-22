Analysts Expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) to Post -$0.67 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Sutro Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 103%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.68) to ($2.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 114.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%.

STRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.86.

NASDAQ:STRO traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.15. The stock had a trading volume of 264,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,780. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.72 million, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $28.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $2,140,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter worth $6,610,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter worth $37,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

