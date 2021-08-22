Analysts Expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Will Post Earnings of $4.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to announce earnings of $4.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.69 and the lowest is $4.45. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported earnings of $5.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year earnings of $22.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.00 to $22.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $20.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.20 to $21.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMO. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.71.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $555.00. 935,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,037. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $519.47. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $401.07 and a 12-month high of $557.99. The stock has a market cap of $218.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,717,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,690 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $893,779,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,007.6% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 861,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $393,348,000 after buying an additional 784,070 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,109,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $559,617,000 after buying an additional 670,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,048,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,684,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

