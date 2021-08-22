Analysts Issue Forecasts for NMI Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for NMI in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.50. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for NMI’s FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. NMI had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 43.40%.

NMIH has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. lifted their price target on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.26. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.67. NMI has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $26.82.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in NMI by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 15,345 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NMI in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NMI in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in NMI by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its stake in NMI by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 101,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 35,191 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

