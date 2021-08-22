Analysts Issue Forecasts for Samsonite International S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SMSEY)

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Samsonite International in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling forecasts that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Samsonite International’s FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Samsonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

OTCMKTS:SMSEY opened at $9.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79. Samsonite International has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $11.92.

Samsonite International Company Profile

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.

