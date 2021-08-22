Analysts Set 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Target Price at $8.27

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.27.

Several analysts recently commented on TGOPY shares. Cheuvreux started coverage on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.83 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $8.71 price objective on shares of 3i Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGOPY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.13. The stock had a trading volume of 684 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,220. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75. 3i Group has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $9.92.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

