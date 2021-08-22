Analysts Set Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Target Price at $20.00

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

ARCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $20.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.84.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.95%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ares Capital by 463.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

