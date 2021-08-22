Analysts Set Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) PT at C$3.70

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.70.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CFW shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Friday, July 30th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of Calfrac Well Services stock opened at C$2.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$110.32 million and a PE ratio of 2.74. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of C$2.75 and a twelve month high of C$17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.64.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

