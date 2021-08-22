Analysts Set CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Target Price at C$11.18

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.93.

DBM has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:DBM traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,917. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$553.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of C$6.01 and a 12-month high of C$10.83.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.