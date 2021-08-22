Analysts Set Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Target Price at $105.42

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.42.

Several analysts have weighed in on CDAY shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays cut Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th.

NYSE CDAY traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $106.20. 434,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,898. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.37. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $68.76 and a 1-year high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $573,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,381,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total value of $76,837,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,196,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

