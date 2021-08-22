Analysts Set EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) PT at $5.64

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.64.

Several analysts have commented on ENLC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip bought 8,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,355.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 33,299 shares of company stock worth $123,389. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

ENLC opened at $5.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 3.55. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $6.74.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. Analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.00%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

