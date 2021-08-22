Analysts Set Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) PT at $43.67

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

NVST has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Envista news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $72,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 9,207 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $390,008.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,192 shares of company stock worth $1,750,670 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 771.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,527,000 after buying an additional 3,555,062 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 48.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,945,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,358,000 after buying an additional 966,446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 149.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,561,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,485,000 after buying an additional 936,393 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 3,606.1% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 644,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,291,000 after buying an additional 626,661 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,897,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,705,000 after buying an additional 598,953 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $40.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.26. Envista has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Envista will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

