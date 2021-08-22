Analysts Set Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Target Price at $25.20

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.20.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

GDYN traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.62. 399,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,915. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.58 and a beta of 0.88. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $26.09.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,202 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,577.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Benhamou sold 30,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $478,153.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 263,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,581.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,070,958 shares of company stock worth $76,415,209 over the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 101,837.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 70.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 215.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 24.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.