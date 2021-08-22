Analysts Set Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) PT at $101.47

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.47.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $101.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $158.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $1,580,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Philip Morris International by 51.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,907,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,033,000 after purchasing an additional 646,456 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

