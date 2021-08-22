Analysts Set Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) Price Target at €115.13

Shares of Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €116.93 ($137.57).

Several analysts have commented on SY1 shares. Baader Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Symrise in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Independent Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Symrise in a research note on Thursday.

Get Symrise alerts:

Shares of SY1 opened at €125.50 ($147.65) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €120.61. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.