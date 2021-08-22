Analyzing Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) & Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC)

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) and Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Moxian shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Moxian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and Moxian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grom Social Enterprises -99.54% -74.28% -38.06% Moxian N/A -149.38% -66.72%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and Moxian’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grom Social Enterprises $6.16 million 4.99 -$5.74 million N/A N/A Moxian $950,000.00 142.93 $70,000.00 N/A N/A

Moxian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grom Social Enterprises.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grom Social Enterprises and Moxian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Moxian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Moxian beats Grom Social Enterprises on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grom Social Enterprises

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. owns and operates social media platform for kids. It also offers animation, network monitoring and security solutions, nutritional services, and mobile parenting application through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zach Marks on October 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About Moxian

Moxian, Inc. operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It serves small and medium sized enterprises. The company was formerly known as Moxian China, Inc. and changed its name to Moxian, Inc. in July 2015. Moxian, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

