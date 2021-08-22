Analyzing MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) and Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD)

Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD) and MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Progressive Care and MedAvail, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progressive Care 0 0 0 0 N/A MedAvail 0 1 1 0 2.50

MedAvail has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 372.97%. Given MedAvail’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MedAvail is more favorable than Progressive Care.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.3% of MedAvail shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of MedAvail shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Progressive Care and MedAvail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progressive Care -2.05% N/A -7.44% MedAvail -259.56% -77.27% -62.84%

Volatility & Risk

Progressive Care has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MedAvail has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Progressive Care and MedAvail’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progressive Care $38.94 million 0.53 -$1.45 million N/A N/A MedAvail $13.97 million 6.94 -$26.81 million ($3.80) -0.78

Progressive Care has higher revenue and earnings than MedAvail.

Summary

MedAvail beats Progressive Care on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Progressive Care

Progressive Care, Inc. engages in the provision of prescription pharmaceuticals specializing in health practice risk management, compounded medications, the sale of anti-retroviral medications and related medication therapy management, through its subsidiary . The was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in North Miami Beach, FL.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. The company was founded on April 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

