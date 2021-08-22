Andrea F. Wainer Sells 14,500 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:ABT opened at $126.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $100.34 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The company has a market capitalization of $223.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Camden National Bank grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 27,315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 123.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 7,901 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 16,259 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

