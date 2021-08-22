Andrea F. Wainer Sells 14,500 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE:ABT opened at $126.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $100.34 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The company has a market capitalization of $223.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Camden National Bank grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 27,315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 123.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 7,901 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 16,259 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.82.
Abbott Laboratories Company Profile
Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.
