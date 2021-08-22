Anfield Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 602 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total value of $17,259,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,546,923 shares of company stock valued at $883,691,385. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $359.37. 8,697,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,962,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $351.80. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on FB shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.