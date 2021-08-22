Anfield Capital Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF comprises 0.7% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 22,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 57,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $48.91. 39,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,404. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.80.

