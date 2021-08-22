Anfield Capital Management LLC Makes New $119,000 Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,085 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,891,228,000 after buying an additional 3,887,251 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,927,697,000 after buying an additional 1,296,417 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Comcast by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,862,101,000 after buying an additional 5,155,779 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,240,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,447,991,000 after purchasing an additional 690,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,203,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,067,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.41. 11,538,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,519,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $59.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.