Anfield Capital Management LLC Sells 373 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Anfield Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 51.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Roku by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Roku by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Roku by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter worth about $829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total value of $27,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,897,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 455,076 shares of company stock valued at $178,021,665. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROKU traded up $7.85 on Friday, hitting $351.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,890,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,395. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.60 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.15 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.16.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

