Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 72.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Prologis by 5.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 61,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 25.0% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 52.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 54,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 18,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,488,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,618. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.34. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $134.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $99.24 billion, a PE ratio of 64.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

