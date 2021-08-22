Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 20 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after buying an additional 145,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,160,892,000 after purchasing an additional 79,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,670,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,789,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,779,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,346,132,000 after purchasing an additional 61,474 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $34.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,748.59. 1,559,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,283. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,582.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,767.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

