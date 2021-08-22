AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in AngioDynamics in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in AngioDynamics by 96,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,628 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AngioDynamics by 16.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,605,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,551,000 after acquiring an additional 231,460 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in AngioDynamics by 17.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AngioDynamics in the second quarter valued at $2,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

