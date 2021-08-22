AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.
Shares of ANGO stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
About AngioDynamics
AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.
See Also: What is quantitative easing?
Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.