Anglo American’s (AAUKF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2021

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Anglo American to a buy rating and set a $3,510.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of AAUKF stock opened at $39.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.14. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $49.42.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

