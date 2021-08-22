Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Given New GBX 1,320 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,320 ($17.25) in a report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Antofagasta to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Antofagasta presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of GBX 1,272 ($16.62).

LON:ANTO traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,399 ($18.28). The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,811. The firm has a market cap of £13.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.81. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of GBX 978.40 ($12.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,457.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

