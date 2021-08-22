ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Trading Up 35.5% Over Last Week

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded up 35.5% against the U.S. dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $211.71 million and approximately $10.30 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be purchased for about $4.34 or 0.00008975 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ApeSwap Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00055111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00130117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.77 or 0.00156536 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,418.91 or 1.00032910 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.19 or 0.00911496 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,209.01 or 0.06629769 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 48,829,865 coins and its circulating supply is 48,732,468 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ApeSwap Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeSwap Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.