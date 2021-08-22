Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 764,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 6.4% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $104,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. H&H International Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after buying an additional 7,186,900 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $738,315,000 after buying an additional 6,042,647 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1,041.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $747,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,423 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 12,115.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,610,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,194 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Apple by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,485,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $792,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,233 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.52. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $151.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

