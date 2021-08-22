Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,769 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $403,729,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 219.1% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $545,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,305 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $255,171,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $223,426,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 25.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,159 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $127.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.01. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $3,426,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,171 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,125. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

