Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Million

Equities analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) will post $2.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.30 million and the highest is $2.42 million. Arbutus Biopharma reported sales of $1.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year sales of $9.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $9.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.31 million, with estimates ranging from $9.30 million to $13.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,835,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737,863 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 31.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 904,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 140.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 752,076 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,456,000. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,235,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.88. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $5.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

