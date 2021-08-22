Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Short Interest Up 14.9% in July

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,620,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 4,890,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Arbutus Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ABUS opened at $2.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $5.87. The firm has a market cap of $289.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.88.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

