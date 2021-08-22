Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Invests $43,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.85.

NEE opened at $86.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $169.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

