Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Purchases New Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,007,000 after acquiring an additional 226,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,494,000 after purchasing an additional 30,583 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,989,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Nasdaq by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,437,000 after buying an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Nasdaq by 0.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 888,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,037,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.04.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $167,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,482 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $188.67 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.01 and a 1 year high of $192.27. The company has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

