Ariel Hurley Sells 1,350 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $124,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,747 shares in the company, valued at $987,971.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $93.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.10. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $66.20 and a twelve month high of $125.61. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 106,913.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,313 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 310.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 45,847 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 27,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

BPMC has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

