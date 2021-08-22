Arizona State Retirement System Has $15.16 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,630 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 10,268 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $15,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $903,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $118,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 15,700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCX. Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.19.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $32.80 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.14.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.