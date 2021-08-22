Arizona State Retirement System Has $20.72 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $20,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,176,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,361,000 after buying an additional 191,791 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,218,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,644,000 after purchasing an additional 57,230 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,157,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,639,000 after purchasing an additional 354,935 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,671,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,490,000 after purchasing an additional 628,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,585,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,463,000 after purchasing an additional 769,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.45.

ATVI stock opened at $82.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.15.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

