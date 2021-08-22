Arizona State Retirement System Increases Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 210.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 48,512 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $19,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 225.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after buying an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $1,919,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,671,000 after buying an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after buying an additional 26,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $307.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $80.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $284.22. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $308.82.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.96.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,712.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,668 shares of company stock worth $58,188,526 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

