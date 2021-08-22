Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 399,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $22,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,221,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 337.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 46,532 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,659,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,773,000 after purchasing an additional 366,435 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 197,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 138,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 20,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $55.68 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $82.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

