Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Eaton were worth $16,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 7.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,015,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth $252,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 5.5% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 216,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,009,000 after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $167.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $96.24 and a 1 year high of $168.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,790 shares of company stock worth $6,653,984. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

