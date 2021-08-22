Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,126 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Prologis were worth $24,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Prologis by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 61,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 54,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after buying an additional 18,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $134.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.54, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $134.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

