Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 140.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 516 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.63.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $88.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.93. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

