Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 2,030 ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $542,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,784,000. 25.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.04. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, Director Neil S. Suslak sold 1,129 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $27,965.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 9,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $308,087.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,477 shares in the company, valued at $8,908,088.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,184,297 shares of company stock worth $263,221,303 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHPT. DA Davidson began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

