Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $50,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 138,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 134,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSJN opened at $25.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.39. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $25.51.

