Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QS. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its position in QuantumScape by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 7,794,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,814,000 after purchasing an additional 42,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,554,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,690,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,655,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

QS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

QuantumScape stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 62.45 and a current ratio of 62.45. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $132.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion and a PE ratio of -50.28.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 200,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $4,522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $14,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 901,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,414,521.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,164,465 shares of company stock valued at $53,113,241.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

