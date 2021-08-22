Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 495 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 80.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 488.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

EFV stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

