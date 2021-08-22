Arkema’s (ARKAY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arkema from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.36.

Shares of Arkema stock opened at $123.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.03. Arkema has a 1 year low of $95.95 and a 1 year high of $134.33.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

