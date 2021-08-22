Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $105.11 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $113.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.23.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at about $131,000.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

