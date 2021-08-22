ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V’s Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ARYE)

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V’s (NASDAQ:ARYE) quiet period is set to end on Monday, August 23rd. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V had issued 13,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 13th. The total size of the offering was $130,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

ARYE stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.16.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is based in New York.

